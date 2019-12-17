After catching a teaser in July, Paramount Pictures has decided to come through today and share the official trailer for the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is the sequel to the 1986 hit film starring Tom Cruise.

In the sequel, we’ll be introduced to a few new characters played by Miles Teller (as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's deceased Radar Intercept Officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw), Glen Powell and "Chicago Justice" star Monica Barbaro (as the franchise's first female pilot). Of course, the Iceman Val Kilmer will make a return in the sequel as Maverick's nemesis, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Other actors set to appear in the film include Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Manny Jacinto.

"Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced," an unidentified voice tells the new recruits in the trailer. "His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," the trailer description reads.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters June 26, 2020. Watch the new trailer (below).