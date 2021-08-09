The ugly fallout between former Jackass member Bam Margera and the whole Jackass crew continues with yet another legal move.

After Jackass director Jeff Tremaine filed a restraining order against Bam back in June, it seemed as if the long feud between Bam and production would be out of the picture for good.

The new Jackass clan went on to drop the trailer for their upcoming film, Jackass Forever, without any footage of Bam. This release confirmed suspicions that because of their fallout, the stunts Bam had already performed and filmed for the movie would be cut.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Bam evidently is not satisfied with how things were left though, and now is setting out to sue the Jackass gang. The forty-one-year-old stated the "wellness agreement" he signed actually "forced him to take a cocktail of prescription drugs that left him depressed and drained, and restricted his ability to travel, work and live his life," according to TMZ.

The actor-comedian now claims the routine drug test that got him booted from the franchise was a positive test for Adderall, despite the fact that he's apparently been prescribed the drug for over 10 years. He also alleged his treatment by the Jackass crew was "inhumane" and "discriminatory," comparing it to Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Back in February when news first broke, Bam co-signed that he stopped taking his prescribed medication, thus resulting in him being fired, as he broke the contract that was drawn up by his concerned Jackass family.

Almost everyone involved with Jackass is cited for Bam’s alleged false firing in the recently-filed suit, including Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks.

[via]