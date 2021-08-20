mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhené Aiko & Swae Lee Reunite On "In The Dark" From The "Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
August 20, 2021 02:31
The anticipated Marvel film is slated for release on September 3.


They came together years ago when Swae Lee was featured on Jhené Aiko's "Sativa," and now the two artists sing their way through their new single, "In The Dark." The track is featured on the soundtrack to Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, an action film that is slated for release on September 3. "In The Dark" follows the soundtrack's previous release, “Lazy Susan,” which featured 21 Savage, Warren Hue, Rich Brian, and Masiwei. 

On this latest single, you'll find both artists singing to their lovers as they lament over deserving much more from their relationships. Despite feeling underappreciated, they vow to stay true to their partners as long as they aren't left "in the dark." Jhené and Swae recently appeared on the red carpet of Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings' premiere and praised the film ahead of its release.

Stream "In The Dark" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't wanna never leave you guessin'
You know I could never have you stressin'
You don't even ever have to question
I'm invested, so I'm put my best in, 

