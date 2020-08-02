shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legends Of The Ten Rings" Earns Second Biggest Pandemic Opening"Shang-Chi" brought in $127.6 million worldwide. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJhené Aiko & Swae Lee Reunite On "In The Dark" From The "Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" SoundtrackThe anticipated Marvel film is slated for release on September 3.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKevin Feige Responds To Disney's "Experiment" Comments On "Shang-Chi"Kevin Feige comments on the controversy surrounding Disney's statement on "Shang-Chi."By Cole Blake
- MoviesMarvel Shares Trailer For "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings"The origin story is set to arrive on September 3rd.By Milca P.
- MoviesMarvel Drops Second Trailer For Upcoming "Shang Chi" Movie"Shang-Chi" is Marvel's first movie with a majority Asian cast and an Asian lead. By Joe Abrams
- MoviesMarvel's First "Shang-Chi" Trailer Has ArrivedMarvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings" shines in an action-packed first trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Leak Reveals Plot Details & CostumesThe new MCU hero's costume is finally revealed. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel's "Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Resumes Production Amid PandemicThe MCU tries to get back on track. By Karlton Jahmal