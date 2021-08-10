21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, & Masiwei Snap On "Lazy Susan"

Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is due out this September, and today we have the first official look at the upcoming soundtrack. "Lazy Susan," which was originally included in the film's trailer, has landed in full featuring the combined talents of 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Masawei of the Higher Brothers.

Featuring bars in both Mandarin and English, the hard-hitting track certainly makes for an interesting and engaging listen -- if only for the blend of disparate styles. Despite being the lone rapper outside of the 88 Rising camp, 21 Savage sounds right at home at this one, working himself into a dexterous flow as the beat builds. "I go cuckoo for the dough though," he raps, over dark pianos. "Jason mask, that's my logo / He be whinin', that's my bro though / pass it off, Tony Romo."

Overall, "Lazy Susan" is a strong posse cut that brings plenty of character to Shang-Chi, a promising sign that we'll be looking at another strong soundtrack from the Marvel Universe. Check out "Lazy Susan" now, featuring 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Masawei.

