For those that enjoyed the Transformers film franchise reboot Bumblebee from 2018, get ready to embark on yet another adventure — better yet, make that two! — as Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are officially bringing the "Autobots vs. Decepticons" war to theaters once again for a double feature the very near future.

According to Variety (seen above), sources tell them that two new Transformers movie scripts are in "active development" by two separate writers: James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold. Vanderbilt, writer of David Fincher’s 2007 mystery thriller Zodiac, and Harold, who helped co-write Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix horror Army of the Dead, are two names that make sense for these kind of projects given their respective niches for the sci-fi genre. As Bumblebee made $468 million off a budget almost 1/4th of that amount, it's not surprising in the least bit that interest in more Transformers films would be desirable to Hollywood execs.

Here's what Variety is saying about the development of these projects:

Details behind both scripts are still vague, but sources say they present an opportunity build out multiple storylines within the franchise. No directors have been attached to either script and it’s also likely that both projects will feature brand-new casts. “Transformers” has been one of Paramount’s biggest draws since the franchise was launched in 2007, grossing more than $4 billion worldwide over the course of five films. Following the release of 2017’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” director Michael Bay parted ways with the series to focus on new original material. After that, the studio decided to do a full revamp of the property, starting with a writers’ room that would develop multiple ways to pursue a new film, leading to “Bumblebee.” The studio still views “Transformers” as a top priority, with hopes to attach directors to each script as soon as possible.

Are you excited to see another film in the Transformers film franchise? Watch this action-packed clip from Bumblebee below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments: