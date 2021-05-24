After being delayed last year, Marvel Studios is moving forward with Phase 4, a lineup of films including the highly anticipated Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The newest trailer to emerge from the new Phase was released on Monday for the upcoming fantasy film, Eternals.

The story follows a group of immortal aliens who have lived alongside humanity aiding in the progression of society for many civilizations. Salma Hayek’s character, the spiritual Ajak narrates the trailer, stating, “We have watched and guided, we have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Eternals is directed and co-written by the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for best director, Chloe Zhao. She chose to use the same rig and simple approach to shoot locations for the expansive Marvel film as she did her award-winning film, Nomadland.

The diverse cast includes household names such as Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, big TV actors such as Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington and Richard Madden, and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. In an interview with Variety, Zhao praised the writing team for including such a range of people, specifically when speaking about the range of ages in the film.

Fans have reacted with excitement on social media, raving about the visual elements of the trailer.

The film is set to arrive on November 5, 2021. Will you be tuning in?

WATCH: Marvel's "Eternals" Teaser Trailer