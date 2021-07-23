It's been almost a year since fans were treated with the first look at Dune, a Denis Villenueve film based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. With a star-studded cast including the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the wait for the second trailer has been certainly been tense. However, Warner Bros. Entertainment came to the rescue this week with the release of the second expansive trailer, giving fans more information into the story and lore behind the film.

The film is set in the mystical kingdom of Arrakis, in the distant future. The second Dune trailer finds noble Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, fighting against powerful armies and massive sandworms. Dune is fitted with stunning cinematography to portray the world of Arrakis and the large-scale epic battles that plague the land. Atreides must fight against his family's nemesis', played by Skarsgård and Bautista, to ensure his family's survival.

Dune is set to release alongside Jackass 4, Last Night in Soho, and The French Dispatch one one of the most competitive movie weekends of the year-- October 1st. However, with a cast packed full of A-class actors and approval from a number of celebrities, including Kid Cudi, the movie is apt for debut success. Joining Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, whose romance in the movie has been teased in the trailers, are Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune will be released by Warner Bros. Entertainment in theater on October 1st and on Disney+ on October 22nd. Check out the trailer below.

