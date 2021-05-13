Things are not looking good for Hollywood's most prestigious institutions. The HFPA has been under tons of scrutiny recently that resulted in NBC announcing that they would not be airing the Golden Globes. This marks the first time in 25 years that the network wouldn't be carrying the channel.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The protest against the HFPA ramped up this week after it was announced that Tom Cruise returned three of his Golden Globe Awards back to the Academy. His awards for best actor for Jerry McGuire in 1997 and Born On The Fourth Of July in 1990, along with the best supporting actor award for Magnolia in 2000, were returned to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The backlash facing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Golden Globes, stems from a lack of diversity in the organization, specifically due to the fact that there are no Black members.

Tom Cruise began receiving applaud from many within the entertainment business including 50 Cent who commended the actor for the bold move. "For the first time since 1996 NBC won’t be airing the Golden Globes no diversity, no show," 50 Cent wrote on an IG post. "@tomcruise is the man for sending his trophy's back."

The public pressure resulted in a statement from the HFPA who said that they are committed to making changes within their organization. "Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly -- and as thoughtfully -- as possible remains the top priority for our organization," the statement reads. "We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."

[Via]