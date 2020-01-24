T.I. took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo with the late Nipsey Hussle, along with some cautionary words of wisdom.

"Choose your words carefully now... Don't forget who tf you talking to!!!" T.I. wrote on the post, followed by some applicable hashtags. "#Kings👑👑👑 #TMC🏁 #LongLiveNipseyTheGreat." The photo received plenty of support, including from Marc Lamont Hill, who commented, "This pic is cold as hell, King." Euro Gotit also shared the love, writing that the photo was a "perfect example of real." T.I. has been one of many friends of Nipsey's who have been striving to keep the later rapper's memory alive following his tragic death last March. He even commissioned a three-piece art installation in honour of Nipsey, which he unveiled at his trap museum in Atlanta last summer.

This post is not the first time that T.I. has had to continue to solidify Nipsey's legendary status. Back in December, he and Meek Mill stood up for their fallen friend, reaffirming his legacy and ensuring that nobody would forget this fact anytime soon. "IMPACT is what’s important," T.I. said in response to Wack 100's insults about the late rapper. "Although his notoriety DID grow exponentially more after his demise... his impact is undeniable." The Recording Academy seem to agree with this stance, as they have organized a major tribute to Nipsey to take place at The Grammys on Sunday, including performances from Meek, YG, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin.