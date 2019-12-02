Wack 100 is a provocateur of sorts. He's assertive in his beliefs and has no problem saying what's on his mind in the public. Even if there's backlash, it appears that he abides by the "all publicity is good publicity" rule in life. Over the weekend, he made some claims about Nipsey Hussle which ruffled the internet. He said that Nipsey Hussle wasn't a legend and explained why he thought so.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

It didn't take a long time for Wack 100 to catch flack from some prominent members of the hip-hop community. Meek Mill and T.I. shared responses to Wack 100's comments, making it very clear that Nipsey Hussle was and is a legend. "Nipsey a legend and the definition of real black man," Meek Mill wrote on Twitter.

T.I. shared a bit of a more elaborate response. The human dictionary posted the definition of the world "legend" on his Instagram page and shared a lengthy message defending Nipsey's name from slander. "This shit say Nipsey all over it... Record sales and #1 hits ain’t the only barometer for legendary status. IMPACT is what’s important. Although his notoriety DID grow exponentially more after his demise... his impact is undeniable. #HadToBeSaid," Tip wrote on Instagram.

Following all of the backlash in the past 24 hours, Wack 100 did respond on Instagram. Check out T.I., Meek, and Wack 100's posts below.