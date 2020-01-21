The biggest night in music is rapidly approaching as, this Sunday, we will be glued to our television screens to see who will be honored as the biggest movers and shakers of the previous year. We've been celebrating music's most promising young acts, highlighting up-and-coming stars in the industry as they look to make their dreams come true, hopping on stage and accepting a Grammy Award in front of their hard-working peers. It's a lifelong goal for many to earn the opportunity to thank their families, collaborators, and a higher spirit for an audience of millions watching around the world. Nipsey Hussle, unfortunately, never got the chance to experience that, being celebrated last year for his Victory Lap album but being outmatched by Cardi B's strong debut. After sleeping on Nip for years, the Recording Academy is putting on a major celebration of Hussle's being, enlisting some of his most frequent collaborators and friends to issue what will surely be an unforgettable tribute to his life and legacy.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

According to a press release by the Recording Academy, the Nipsey Hussle Grammy tribute will include performances and appearances from the rapper's close friend YG, his "Higher" teammates John Legend and DJ Khaled, his boy Meek Mill, breakout star Roddy Ricch, and the ultra-powerful Kirk Franklin. With a line-up like that, you can rest assured the late, great Nipsey Hussle will be smiling down from above.

The Grammy Awards will air this weekend on Sunday, January 26. Performances have been confirmed by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Tyler, The Creator, and many more. Will you be tuning in?



Ser Baffo/Getty Images