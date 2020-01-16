Nipsey Hussle's life and career were cut short in spring 2019 after he was gunned down in front of his own store in Los Angeles. Throughout 2019, and frankly even in the future, the hip-hop community and world as a whole will always recognize him with respect for the artist that he was and everything he stood for.

2018's Victory Lap marked his official major-label debut but the rapper's discography was already deep before that point. Although the major label backing surely helped, it also earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. He didn't win -- Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy took home the award -- but the Grammys do have plans to pay tribute to the rapper at the upcoming award show, Hits Daily Double reports. Per the report, the tribute to Nipsey Hussle was described as a "major segment" during the show.

Grammys have yet to confirm this publicly but with the event taking place in Los Angeles Staples Center -- the same location of Nip's public memorial -- it would only make sense that they honor him.

Nipsey Hussle was posthumously nominated for three awards this year. "Racks In The Middle" ft. Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance while DJ Khaled's "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend was nominated for Rap/Sung Performance.