In two weeks, artists and musicians from various genres will come together at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for one of the most coveted award ceremonies in the entertainment industry. There are plenty of people, artists and non-artists alike, who believe that the pomp of events such as these is unnecessary and a dying breed, but winning a Grammy Award is still a feat that even accomplished creatives still hope to achieve.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The 2020 Grammy announcement rollout continues as yet another performer has been revealed: Tyler, The Creator. Over the last few days, news of other artists like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, and Aerosmith with Run-DMC (be prepared for an epic performance of "Walk This Way") as performers has been shared.

Tyler, The Creator had a praiseworthy year in 2019 after his IGOR project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, besting DJ Khaled's feature-heavy Father of Asahd. Tyler's IGOR was also recognized by the Grammys and is up for Best Rap Album along with Dreamville (Revenge of the Dreamers III), Meek Mill (Champions), 21 Savage (i am > i was), and YBN Cordae (The Lost Boy). Let us know if you're looking forward to seeing Tyler and his IGOR wig take to the Grammy stage and share which artist you think should win for Best Rap Album.