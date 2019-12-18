Over the course of 30 years, Diddy's been responsible for introducing some of the biggest artists in the world. He's expanded past being just a music mogul to the world of liquor, television, film, and media. Given his track record with signing superstars like Biggie, Faith Evans, and more, it should come as no surprise that Clive Davis and the Recording Academy have chosen Diddy as the recipient of the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2020.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

"Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” Diddy told Vibe. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons® Award is truly a blessing.”

Diddy joins the likes of Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, as well as Jay-Z, in receiving the honor.

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean “Puffy” Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” Clive David said in a statement. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution to his many memorable appearances at the Pre Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”