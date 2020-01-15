With the 2020 Grammy nominations revealed, Alicia Keys set to host the biggest night in music once again, and Prince set to be honored by the Recording Academy, it's only right that more information about this year's Grammys leak before the show takes place later this month. According to Variety magazine, Aerosmith and Run-DMC will reunite on stage to perform their greatest collaborative hits.

The legendary, Boston-bred rock collective was announced as a part of this year's Grammy performers, but it was never revealed that they would be joined by the hip-hop pioneering group, Run-DMC. This revelation exposes the fact that the "Dream On" performers will be performing a full medley of their greatest hits for attendees and viewers to enjoy, reminisce, and reflect on.

Run DMC and Aerosmith were both featured headliners on their 2002 Girls of Summer Tour. Since then, it has been a rare occurrence for the genre-crossing groups to meet on stage. This performance will surely be an experience in remembrance of the famed DJ, Jam Master Jay, as well as moment of reflection for many people's introduction into the art form that is hip-hop.

Be sure to tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 5 PM PST.