Grand Hustle head honcho T.I. continues to pay tribute to his late friend Nipsey Hussle. The hip hop mogul hosted a private event in Atlanta just days before the late rapper's 34th birthday where T.I. revealed Nipsey's art installation at the Trap Music Museum. The three-piece installation features a BK The Artist painting of Nipsey that incorporated his longtime partner Lauren London, the rapper's children and family members, as well as his Marathon Clothing store. Dizzy and Quake were responsible for the bench area of the installation that is a nod to Nipsey's Victory Lap album cover.

Also featured is a half blue, half red Crenshaw jersey that speaks to the call for unification in the streets that occurred following Nipsey's tragic death. “Based on what Nipsey means to me and the community as a whole, we knew that the art had to be superlative, so I reached out to BK The Artist, whose work I personally collect and the Trap Music Museum collective commissioned Dizzy and Quake," T.I. said. "I’m excited about Dizzy and Quake’s creativity and feel that their idea of doing the bench is pretty damn dope."

T.I.'s family and friends were on the scene including his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, their daughter Zonnique Pullins and their sons Messiah Harris and King Harris, along with their good friends Monica, LeToya Luckett, Toya Wright, and Toya's daughter Reginae Carter. Make sure to check out our documentary with T.I. as the veteran rapper walked us through the history and importance of trap music in hip hop culture, here.



Photos provided by ATLPICS/PRINCE WILLIAMS



