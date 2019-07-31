There has been much speculation as to how fans and friends will celebrate the birth of Nipsey Hussle. August 15 would have been the young entrepreneur's 34th birthday, and as the date approaches, there have been reports of an all-invite, public get-together at the rapper's Marathon Store.

TMZ stated that the Los Angeles Police Department is on high alert and will surround the shop with upwards of 100 officers. Immediately following Nipsey's death, a tragic event that took place just feet away from the business he cultivated from the ground up, fans descended on the location, forcing the clothing store to shut its doors. The parking lot was filled with items left in memoriam and thousands came from near and far to pay their respects on the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Marathon Store recently shared a message on social media in hopes of bringing clarity to the gossip regarding the celebration of Nipsey's birth. An Instagram post reads, "We've received numerous calls and emails inquiring about a celebratory event hosted at The Marathon Store for Nipsey's birthday. There will NOT be an event hosted in or around our store. The events being posted are not endorsed by us. Thank you, The Marathon Clothing."

As with any tragedy, there are those who will attempt to capitalize off of a loss. Hopefully, people will be able to honor Nipsey's memory and pay their respects in a way that is considerate of Nipsey's loved ones who are still grieving.