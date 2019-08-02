Nipsey Hussle was a vital member of his community, giving back and ensuring that his neighbors were well taken care of. Before his passing, he had plans to build affordable housing nearby his clothing store at Crenshaw and Slauson and while that may still be in the works, Lauren London announced that The Marathon Clothing would actually be closing temporarily to allow for a tower to be built in Hussle's memory.



Issuing a statement via her social media channels, Lauren London noted that the website would still be processing orders but that if you wanted to stop by the physical location, it will be gated off. "As a notice to the public, we're putting up a gate on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 to enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson Ave to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and to honor the life and legacy of Nipsey. The Marathon Store will remain closed, but you can shop online at TheMarathonClothing.com."

Fans that have ordered goods from Nipsey's shop have noted that there are long shipping delays, which makes sense due to the sheer number of orders coming through. The shop maintains the stance that they're working as quickly as possible to accommodate all orders. Last night, London also shared a loving post to Nipsey's sister, showing her mad love in an Instagram post.