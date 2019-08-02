Lauren London has been hailed as a pillar of strength since the tragic death of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle, devastated the world earlier this year. She and Nipsey's family have held their heads high in the wake of heartbreaking circumstances, but they've leaned on one another in these trying times. Their social media pages are full of memories and inspirational messages from the Victory Lap rapper, but on Thursday Lauren took a moment to share loving word's to Nipsey's sister, Samantha, in honor of her birthday.

"The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my Love for you," Lauren wrote. "My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back , front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for Life and even after our physical forms transcend. Happy Birthday to my magical baby sister Sammy @babyyhairz I Got U and God Got Us."

Just a few hours later, Samantha shared a photo of herself showing off her signature baby hairs, most likely a celebratory image in recognition of her birthday. "Killer instinct we can tell what’s Pretend," she wrote in the caption. If those words seem familiar, it's because they're picked straight from Nipsey's track "Status Symbol 2" off of his 10th mixtape, Slauson Boy 2. Check out the music video for the song, and the Instagram photos from the not-by-blood-but-by-family sisters, below.