Nipsey Hussle's untimely passing affected people everywhere. Fans, family, friends, collaborators and more mourned the loss of the prolific rapper but there's no feeling than that of Lauren London, Nipsey's partner. The ATL actress has been sharing lots of tributes to her fallen love as of late, more recently she shared an image of her and Nipsey with a promise to always make him proud.

While Lauren has had lots of love sent her way, one person she's been conversating with on the phone is none other than T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris who admitted to Page Six that she calls Lauren to simply talk with her every now and then. “I call her and she answers the phone,”Tiny explained to the publication. “We talk.”

“Nipsey definitely was her soul mate,” she added. “Lauren still has to live life, but I know that he was the love of her life."



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"I'm totally myself when I'm with you," Lauren said at Nipsey's funeral, reading aloud a text message she wrote him while he was sleeping next to her.

"You've made me into more of a woman. You've given me the opportunity to really love a man. You've been with me when I've been sick, through all my fears. You have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher. I've learned so much about myself with you. You've been my turn-up and my church. I wouldn't want to go through this journey with anyone but you."