Lauren London's life changed drastically when the love of her life Nipsey Hussle was shot to death on the last day of March. The couple share one son together, Kross Asghedom, and cared for their children from past relationships together, making a loving family that has sadly been mourning for some time. Lauren has been posting about Nipsey on her Instagram, previously sharing beautiful beach shots and images of Nipsey.

Lauren has now followed up with another photo that sees her backstage with Nipsey, smiling wide while he embraces her. "I promise to make YOU proud. #ForeverTogether Ermias The Great," she wrote alongside the post.

"I am completely lost," Lauren previously wrote, breaking her silence after Nipsey's untimely passing. "I've lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul... I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words." Lauren has received all kinds of heartfelt words and gestures from almost everyone who knew just how special Nipsey and her were together.

Charlamagne Tha God previously gifted Lauren with a Nipsey pendant designed by celebrity Jeweler, Greg Yuna. “I originally wanted to make a tribute piece regardless of being approached, but to make one with this purpose was even more fulfilling,” Greg said - peep the piece here.