The city of Los Angeles lost a king on March 31, 2019. Nipsey Hussle was taken away from us far too soon, leaving behind two kids and a loving girlfriend who supported him endlessly. Lauren London is clearly still shaken up over the death of her man. With Nip, she gave birth to Kross Asghedom, Hussle's youngest child. The actress has been sharing tributes to the rapper on her social media, giving us an eye into what she's been dealing with for the last few months. Days after his passing, London decided to immortalize their love by inking a portrait of Nipsey's face on her skin, taking him wherever she goes. We haven't seen many photos of the work but over the weekend, Lauren posted a shot of her massive ink, leaving some words behind as well.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Holding one of her children's hands, LL took to her Instagram story to share a clear image of her healed tattoo. Placed on the lower portion of her arm, the work takes up a big space on Lauren's body, sitting in a spot that will be visible much of the time. That's how much she loved Nipsey Hussle. The large-scale portrait is incredibly well-done, serving as a constant reminder that Nipsey will always be looking over her and their family.

God bless Lauren London and long live Nipsey Hussle.