Nipsey Hussle and Lil Snupe are two artists the world lost too soon. Lil Snupe was tragically killed back in 2013 when he was just 18 years old. At the time, Snupe was seen as Meek Mill's protege and was even signed to his Dreamchasers label. Meanwhile, Nipsey was tragically killed outside of his store, last year. Both deaths were shocking to the rap community and to this day, fans still look back with fond memories of their music. Meek has always been sure to keep Snupe and Nipsey's memory alive. He has a chain that commemorates the lives of both men and he is always reminding fans if their respective legacies.

Today, Meek took to Instagram where he paid homage to both men, once again. This time, Meek was surrounded by blue lighting on his plane which instantly reminded him of Snupe and Nipsey. In the caption, Meek wrote "Every time I see fire I see blue... and every time I close my eyes I see snupe and I see you!"

Fans were quick to comment on the impact of both of these artists. Some even contemplated what the rap game would be like if Snupe were still alive. While both artists are gone, they will forever be remembered which just speaks to the impact they had on the culture.