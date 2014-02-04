Lil Snupe was a young artist singed to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers imprint. Unfortunately, he was gunned down in an act of utterly senseless gun violence at the age of 18 by a "friend" nearly twice his age. Throughout his all-too-brief career, the Louisiana native released only one mixtape, titled R.N.I.C., having collaborated with Trae Tha Truth, DJ Khaled, Twinn U, Jay Knoxx, Tay, Curren$y, Bigg Poppa and Meek Mill, of course. His legacy will live on in the music he was able to create before his untimely passing. May he rest in peace.