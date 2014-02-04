Back to Artists

Lil Snupe

Real Name
Addarren Ross
Alias Name
N/A
Date of Birth
Jun. 13, 1995 - Age 28
Hometown
Winnfield, Louisiana
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Lil Snupe was a young artist singed to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers imprint. Unfortunately, he was gunned down in an act of utterly senseless gun violence at the age of 18 by a "friend" nearly twice his age. Throughout his all-too-brief career, the Louisiana native released only one mixtape, titled R.N.I.C., having collaborated with Trae Tha Truth, DJ Khaled, Twinn U, Jay Knoxx, Tay, Curren$y, Bigg Poppa and Meek Mill, of course. His legacy will live on in the music he was able to create before his untimely passing. May he rest in peace.
Top Songs
Top Albums & Mixtapes
