Meek Mill has been a key public figure in keeping Nipsey Hussle's memory and legacy alive. The two were close friends and frequent musical collaborators, even having once considered collaborating on a whole album together. Meek has shared several stories about Nip since his passing, but he also pays tribute to his departed homie by carrying him around with him - not only spiritually, but in the physical form of a pendant.

The Championships rapper has already debuted his Nipsey chain to his fans in the past, but he just gave them another look at it with a new Instagram post. The pendant features a black-and-white photo bordered by a circle of diamonds. Meek's post reveals that he has a similar chain that commemorates Lil Snupe, his protégé that was tragically killed at the age of 18 in 2013. Meek exhibits the same unwavering dedication to keeping Lil Snupe's name alive, such as when he made the late rapper's death the subject of his "We Ball" music video. The caption on the photo of Meek's chain collection makes use of a lyric from Pusha T and Rick Ross' 2013 collaboration, "Hold On," poignantly reading, "I got you my n****s hold on."

In other Nipsey news, the release date for his biography has been revealed.