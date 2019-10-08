It's nearly been one full year since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, one of the most iconic rappers to ever hail from Los Angeles. During the final year of his life, Nip experienced the most career recognition he's ever gotten, being nominated for a Grammy Award and enjoying one of the highest-quality bodies of work from that annual campaign. An artist, activist, friend, father, and much more, Hussle will always be remembered in the hip-hop community as somebody who was truly a neighbourhood hero. He was murdered in broad daylight outside of his clothing shop this year and, near the first anniversary of his death, a biography will be released about him.

Titled The Marathon Don't Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle, Complex reports that music journalist Rob Kenner is in the process of penning a biography about the life of the storied rapper. Kenner's work will include on-the-ground reporting and in-person reports with Hussle's family and friends. It is currently expected to arrive on March 24, 2020, which is just a few days before the anniversary of Nip's murder.



Image via Atria Books & Complex

Speaking on the reason why he undertook this mission, Kenner reveals that he wants to expand on Nipsey's intended legacy. "The last time I spoke with Nipsey Hussle, he told me, ‘I ain’t outside giving out jewelry or dropping off bags of money on people, but I’m giving out game,'" said Kenner to Complex. "This book is my attempt to help fulfill that intention. The Marathon Don’t Stop will also place his accomplishments in proper historical context, giving Nipsey Hussle his rightful place in the history of hip-hop, Los Angeles, and America. It will include interviews with people who haven’t spoken before, as well as insights into the forces that shaped Hussle into the man he became."

Will you be picking up a copy next year?