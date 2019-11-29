Now that most families have enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner as a unit, the focus will soon be shifted onto Black Friday and all the crazy sales that have already started. We expect to see tons of viral videos pop off tomorrow, showing men and women fighting over the last television at Walmart and playing tug-of-war with complete strangers over something that's literally only 20% off. We're all hoping to save some money for the winter holidays and that all kicks off in a few hours. Prior to getting our consumerism on though, let's save a few moments to celebrate the final hour of Thanksgiving. A number of our favorite artists made sure to update their pages with photos and videos of how they spent their nights. We've decided to round up some of the best-looking meals from this year's holiday.

After it was revealed that Kodak Black and R. Kelly would still be having turkey dinner from behind bars, we were curious to see how everybody on the outside would be setting the table tonight. Migos rapper Quavo prepared an extravagant spread for his loved ones, cooking some true delicacies and providing plenty of options for his guests.

DJ Khaled spent the night with his son Asahd, his partner Nicole, and fellow superstar Fat Joe, sharing a glimpse of their meal on Instagram, which was finally served after an impatient Khaled noted just how hungry he was getting. Of course, a number of other stars showed off how they were filling their bellies as well.

