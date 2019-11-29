Considering the fact that we see just about everything that celebrities do in public, some people find it all the more endearing when famous people show us that they're really no different from you and me. Whenever the holidays roll around, you know that a bunch of wholesome content will be flooding social media, reminding us that, at the end of the day, everyone is human and we all enjoy the time spent with our loved ones during this time of year. Recently nominated at the upcoming Grammy Awards, Meek Mill is back in Philadelphia with his famjam, chowing down on some delicious turkey and gravy. After they finished off their plates, the entire clan got together to film a quick video, getting down to that new Lil Baby and hitting the "Woah" one time.

Flexing his dance moves alongside his grandmother and all the kids, Meek Mill played Atlanta rapper Lil Baby's latest single "Woah," recording a Triller video and posting it on social media for us all to watch. He even suggested a dance-off between his grandma and yours, issuing a warning that Grandmomma Mill has the upper hand.

How are you spending your Thanksgiving? Is Lil Baby and some trendy dancing involved or are y'all already planning on hitting the hay?