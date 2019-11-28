We've been giving thanks all day for all the incredible people and things in our lives. With the month of November coming to a close, you all know we wouldn't be satisfied without totally pigging out on turkey, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, and other fall classics. Each year, we look forward to this time with family, catching up with everybody that we barely get a chance to see. When it comes to R. Kelly, Kodak Black, Suge Knight, and others, they will not be canoodling with loved ones this Thanksgiving but they do, at least, have one thing to be thankful for: good food.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

According to TMZ, the meals that will be served at Kodak Black, Suge Knight, Billy MacFarland, R. Kelly, and other incarcerated celebrities' prison facilities are actually sounding decent. Inmates will be served a special meal tonight, including some of our favorites from the holiday. In Chicago, R. Kelly will be treated to a traditional spread containing turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, pecan pie, and more goodies. Florida's Kodak Black will reportedly enjoy smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, green beans, potato salad, and pies. Bill Cosby and Suge Knight both have similar options.

So, it turns out that not all prison food is bad. While their individual servings may end up being dry or not exactly to their liking, they can imagine a nicer background, at least. Maybe the food will bring back better memories from when they were surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones.