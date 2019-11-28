Thanksgiving is a time to get together with your family but when you're the one hosting the dinner, you have to wait for your guests to arrive. It can be obnoxious, especially if you've been starving yourself all day to feast. It's unfortunate but that's just the way it goes. DJ Khaled is learning that the hard way. Khaled hit the 'Gram to share a glimpse of his Thanksgiving day set up. To be quite honest, the layout is what most people would only dream of, especially at this time of the year. Floral arrangements fill-up the center of the table as Khaled sits in an all-black dome-like throne.

While Khaled is looking ready for Thanksgiving, it appears as though his family hasn't arrived just yet which means he'll have to hold off. The DJ and producer shared a dramatic video of himself sitting at the end of the table as he sits perfectly still with the coldest mug on his face. "Me waiting to eat smh mama asahd said I have to wait till everyone comes smh," he wrote. Sad times for Khaled.

Despite the long wait time for dinner, Khaled himself as a lot to be grateful for. Tuesday marked his 44th birthday and he was also recently nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Higher" ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.