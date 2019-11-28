Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and celebrate all your blessings with family. However, it does feed right into the buying-frenzy that is Black Friday and thus the unofficial/official start of the Christmas season. We've rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals from around the web on Tech, Travel, Fashion, and more. Take a look below before you get your online shopping started.

TRAVEL DEALS

  • The Venetian Las Vegas has up to 30% off nights booked
  • Delta Airlines has already started discounting their flights. Check this list for destination prices.
  • Booking.com has up to 40% off accommodation bookings until Dec. 2 including Marrakech, Tokyo and more from around $40 per night. 
  • Legoland opens on July 4, 2020. You can get an annual Gold Pass ($209.99 value) for $99.99
  • CheapoAir is giving $40 off flight fees with the code BFRIDAY40
  • Black Friday is a go at Aer Lingus. They’re offering $100 off the base fare of any roundtrip economy flight and $200 off any business class seat for any transatlantic flights booked by Dec. 3. 

MUSIC & STREAMING

  • We’ve all dealt with the YouTube ads like real champs, but this Black Friday is your chance to try a three-month extended free trial of YouTube Premium along with Youtube Streaming. Find out more on Youtube’s website.
  • New subscribers can experience TIDAL for $0.99 for 4 months, or $1.99 for hi-res access. More information at Tidal
  • Get Hulu for only 1.99/month. Check out the Hulu website for details.
  • With the activation of a New Chromebook, Disney + is free for 3 months. You might as well experience the hype for yourself. Find out how here.
  • For the producers, there’s a few plug in bundles that are on sale currently as well. Izotope Black Friday Bundle offers select plugins valued at over $700 for $49.99. Snag now! Waves Silver Bundle: $49.99. Native Instruments is having a huge 50% off sale on the website. Check it out.

FASHION & STREETWEAR

  • Nike is offering up to 50% off sale with the code SeasonMVP. Shop now.
  • Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be returning tomorrow November 29! Get ready to snatch them up ASAP, at only $220 for the adult sizes and $160 for kids they’re sure to go fast.
  • As far as the regular site, Adidas is offering up to 50% off items specifically for Black Friday.
  • Reebok is offering up to 50% off site wide.
  • High street brand Ssense has a built in sale. 
  • Rihanna favorite RSVP Gallery also has a built in sale.
  • Reigning IG retailer Fashion Nova has half off EVERYTHING.
  • SavageXFenty Lingerie has up to 65% off Sitewide.
  • Champion is offering 30% off all products.
  • Carhartt is a workman’s brand that’s fast integrated into the mainstream and streetwear. Get classic Carhartt gear at 50% off or more starting now!
  • Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 50% off sale items. With such a wide variety of diversity in their quality brands, now is a great time to stock up on gifts or expand your wardrobe.

TECH

  • Apple has a bunch of deals all over the web, so we decided to compile them here: 

Air Pod Pro $234 

Air Pod 1st Gen $144.49 

Apple Watch: Series 3GPS $299.99 

Apple Watch: Series 4 GPS: $329.99

iPad: $329.00

iPhone SE: The iPhone SE is an older model, but for only $59.99 with Simple Mobile, this is a steal. 

  • Laptops: 

HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook, $199.99 . As a plus, anyone who activates a Chromebook between gets 3 months of Disney + for Free.

Great price for a Macbook Air, which is an all around solid computer. $699.99

1 TB Playstation 4 Bundle at BestBuy: $199.99 

Jetson Strike Hoverboard $95.00:

  •  Cameras: 

Nikon D3500 with Bag from Target. Perfect starter DSLR. $399.99 

Canon - EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm $599.99 

Sony - Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera Two Lens Kit with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses. Two Lenses + the Sony Alpha at only $599.99 is a great intro to photography and filmmaking.

Panasonic Lumix Long Zoom: $397.99

KODAK PIXPRO AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera Starter Vlog Camera: $99.99

  • Samsung: 

 Walmart has a great collection of Samsung deals all in one place for Black Friday. Some standouts include:

Galaxy Watch Active: $249.00

Galaxy Tab 128GB: $247.99

Galaxy Tab 128GB Bundle: $547.99 

Note 10 Unlocked + Free Galaxy EarBuds: $899.99

SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P): $297.99

SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 310W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer: $187.99

Smart TV : $279.99

Amp up your security with the Google Nest Wifi Video Doorbell for your home at $149. 

BEAUTY & HEALTH

