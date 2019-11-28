Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and celebrate all your blessings with family. However, it does feed right into the buying-frenzy that is Black Friday and thus the unofficial/official start of the Christmas season. We've rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals from around the web on Tech, Travel, Fashion, and more. Take a look below before you get your online shopping started.

TRAVEL DEALS

The Venetian Las Vegas has up to 30% off nights booked.

has up to 30% off nights booked. Delta Airlines has already started discounting their flights. Check this list for destination prices.

has already started discounting their flights. Check this list for destination prices. Booking.com has up to 40% off accommodation bookings until Dec. 2 including Marrakech, Tokyo and more from around $40 per night.

has up to 40% off accommodation bookings until Dec. 2 including Marrakech, Tokyo and more from around $40 per night. Legoland opens on July 4, 2020. You can get an annual Gold Pass ($209.99 value) for $99.99

opens on July 4, 2020. You can get an annual Gold Pass ($209.99 value) for $99.99 CheapoAir is giving $40 off flight fees with the code BFRIDAY40

is giving $40 off flight fees with the code BFRIDAY40 Black Friday is a go at Aer Lingus. They’re offering $100 off the base fare of any roundtrip economy flight and $200 off any business class seat for any transatlantic flights booked by Dec. 3.

MUSIC & STREAMING

We’ve all dealt with the YouTube ads like real champs, but this Black Friday is your chance to try a three-month extended free trial of YouTube Premium along with Youtube Streaming. Find out more on Youtube’s website.

New subscribers can experience TIDAL for $0.99 for 4 months, or $1.99 for hi-res access. More information at Tidal

Get Hulu for only 1.99/month. Check out the Hulu website for details.

With the activation of a New Chromebook, Disney + is free for 3 months. You might as well experience the hype for yourself. Find out how here.

For the producers, there’s a few plug in bundles that are on sale currently as well. Izotope Black Friday Bundle offers select plugins valued at over $700 for $49.99. Snag now! Waves Silver Bundle: $49.99. Native Instruments is having a huge 50% off sale on the website. Check it out.

FASHION & STREETWEAR

TECH

Apple has a bunch of deals all over the web, so we decided to compile them here:

Air Pod Pro $234

Air Pod 1st Gen $144.49

Apple Watch: Series 3GPS $299.99

Apple Watch: Series 4 GPS: $329.99

iPad: $329.00

iPhone SE: The iPhone SE is an older model, but for only $59.99 with Simple Mobile, this is a steal.

Laptops:

HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook, $199.99 . As a plus, anyone who activates a Chromebook between gets 3 months of Disney + for Free.

Great price for a Macbook Air, which is an all around solid computer. $699.99

1 TB Playstation 4 Bundle at BestBuy: $199.99

Jetson Strike Hoverboard $95.00:

Cameras:

Nikon D3500 with Bag from Target. Perfect starter DSLR. $399.99

Canon - EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm $599.99

Sony - Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera Two Lens Kit with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses. Two Lenses + the Sony Alpha at only $599.99 is a great intro to photography and filmmaking.

Panasonic Lumix Long Zoom: $397.99

KODAK PIXPRO AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera Starter Vlog Camera: $99.99

Samsung:

Walmart has a great collection of Samsung deals all in one place for Black Friday. Some standouts include:

Galaxy Watch Active: $249.00

Galaxy Tab 128GB: $247.99

Galaxy Tab 128GB Bundle: $547.99

Note 10 Unlocked + Free Galaxy EarBuds: $899.99

SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P): $297.99

SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 310W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer: $187.99

Smart TV : $279.99

Amp up your security with the Google Nest Wifi Video Doorbell for your home at $149.

BEAUTY & HEALTH

