The best Black Friday deals from around the web.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and celebrate all your blessings with family. However, it does feed right into the buying-frenzy that is Black Friday and thus the unofficial/official start of the Christmas season. We've rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals from around the web on Tech, Travel, Fashion, and more. Take a look below before you get your online shopping started.
TRAVEL DEALS
George Frey/Getty Images
- The Venetian Las Vegas has up to 30% off nights booked.
- Delta Airlines has already started discounting their flights. Check this list for destination prices.
- Booking.com has up to 40% off accommodation bookings until Dec. 2 including Marrakech, Tokyo and more from around $40 per night.
- Legoland opens on July 4, 2020. You can get an annual Gold Pass ($209.99 value) for $99.99
- CheapoAir is giving $40 off flight fees with the code BFRIDAY40
- Black Friday is a go at Aer Lingus. They’re offering $100 off the base fare of any roundtrip economy flight and $200 off any business class seat for any transatlantic flights booked by Dec. 3.
MUSIC & STREAMING
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
- We’ve all dealt with the YouTube ads like real champs, but this Black Friday is your chance to try a three-month extended free trial of YouTube Premium along with Youtube Streaming. Find out more on Youtube’s website.
- New subscribers can experience TIDAL for $0.99 for 4 months, or $1.99 for hi-res access. More information at Tidal.
- Get Hulu for only 1.99/month. Check out the Hulu website for details.
- With the activation of a New Chromebook, Disney + is free for 3 months. You might as well experience the hype for yourself. Find out how here.
- For the producers, there’s a few plug in bundles that are on sale currently as well. Izotope Black Friday Bundle offers select plugins valued at over $700 for $49.99. Snag now! Waves Silver Bundle: $49.99. Native Instruments is having a huge 50% off sale on the website. Check it out.
FASHION & STREETWEAR
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
- Nike is offering up to 50% off sale with the code SeasonMVP. Shop now.
- Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be returning tomorrow November 29! Get ready to snatch them up ASAP, at only $220 for the adult sizes and $160 for kids they’re sure to go fast.
- As far as the regular site, Adidas is offering up to 50% off items specifically for Black Friday.
- Reebok is offering up to 50% off site wide.
- High street brand Ssense has a built in sale.
- Rihanna favorite RSVP Gallery also has a built in sale.
- Reigning IG retailer Fashion Nova has half off EVERYTHING.
- SavageXFenty Lingerie has up to 65% off Sitewide.
- Champion is offering 30% off all products.
- Carhartt is a workman’s brand that’s fast integrated into the mainstream and streetwear. Get classic Carhartt gear at 50% off or more starting now!
- Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 50% off sale items. With such a wide variety of diversity in their quality brands, now is a great time to stock up on gifts or expand your wardrobe.
TECH
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
- Apple has a bunch of deals all over the web, so we decided to compile them here:
Air Pod Pro $234
Air Pod 1st Gen $144.49
Apple Watch: Series 3GPS $299.99
Apple Watch: Series 4 GPS: $329.99
iPad: $329.00
iPhone SE: The iPhone SE is an older model, but for only $59.99 with Simple Mobile, this is a steal.
- Laptops:
HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook, $199.99 . As a plus, anyone who activates a Chromebook between gets 3 months of Disney + for Free.
Great price for a Macbook Air, which is an all around solid computer. $699.99
1 TB Playstation 4 Bundle at BestBuy: $199.99
Jetson Strike Hoverboard $95.00:
- Cameras:
Nikon D3500 with Bag from Target. Perfect starter DSLR. $399.99
Canon - EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm $599.99
Sony - Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera Two Lens Kit with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses. Two Lenses + the Sony Alpha at only $599.99 is a great intro to photography and filmmaking.
Panasonic Lumix Long Zoom: $397.99
KODAK PIXPRO AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera Starter Vlog Camera: $99.99
- Samsung:
Walmart has a great collection of Samsung deals all in one place for Black Friday. Some standouts include:
Galaxy Watch Active: $249.00
Galaxy Tab 128GB: $247.99
Galaxy Tab 128GB Bundle: $547.99
Note 10 Unlocked + Free Galaxy EarBuds: $899.99
SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P): $297.99
SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 310W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer: $187.99
Smart TV : $279.99
Amp up your security with the Google Nest Wifi Video Doorbell for your home at $149.
BEAUTY & HEALTH
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
- Sephora is offering up to 50% off sitewide and adding new deals daily.
- Health buffs can now get Vitamix brand blenders at a variety of prices form $99.95-$500.00 on Amazon. You don’t have to wait until New Years to start new resolutions.