Unforgettable
- Pop CultureSwae Lee Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Victoria KristineThe Grammy nominated rapper is expecting a baby boy. By hnhh
- NumbersFrench Montana's "Unforgettable" Ft. Swae Lee Is Officially DiamondFrench Montana celebrates after "Unforgettable" ft. Swae Lee goes diamond. By Aron A.
- BeefFrench Montana Throws Mad Shade At Swae LeeFrench Montana says he came up with the entire idea for Rae Sremmurd's "Powerglide" but never got any credit for it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Calls "Cap" On French Montana "Unforgettable" ClaimsFrench Montana claims he had to structure "Unforgettable" before it was released but Swae Lee begs to differ.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersFrench Montana Reacts To Nearly Going DiamondFrench Montana reflects on selling eight million records on the anniversary of his biggest song ever, "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana, Cardi B & Post Malone Shoot Visuals For New SongFrench Montana teases an upcoming music video featuring Post Malone & Cardi B. By Aida C.
- MusicThe Weeknd Serenades Bella Hadid By Singing “Unforgettable” In Club: WatchAbel & Bella are relationship goals.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrench Montana Explains Why He Posted Bail For A Woman In New YorkFrench Montana is using his success and platform to look out for those in his hometown. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrench Montana & Swae Lee Are Sitting On The Next "Unforgettable"French Montana teases some major developments, including music with Quavo, Swae Lee & Chance The Rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRae Sremmurd Speak "Sremmlife 3" & Sibling Rivalry In Billboard Interview"At the end of the day, we’re getting a bag.”By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Says He's Dropping "Part 2 Of Unforgettable" This WeekSwae Lee teases the sequel to one of 2017's biggest songs.By Aron A.
- MusicUgandan Hospital Funded By French Montana Now Serving 300,000 CitizensFrench Montana celebrates his strides in Uganda.By Milca P.
- MusicFrench Montana Reportedly Trademarking His Name For Health & Beauty ProductsFrench Montana is readying some self-named products. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrench Montana Speaks On Arrest Of Chinx Murder SuspectsFrench Montana is relieved for Chinx's family after some closure.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana Celebrates "Unforgettable" Going 5X PlatinumFrench Montana scores a massive win. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFrench Montana First Rapper To Be Named Global Citizen AmbassadorFrench has been honored for his donation towards maternity clinic expansion in Uganda.By Trevor Smith