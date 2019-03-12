trump tower
- Politics#CryBabyTrump Trends As President Remains In Denial About Election ResultsSince the loss of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump immediately went to work in order to get the results overturned in his favor. More than a month later, he is still claiming election fraud.By Faysia Green
- PoliticsWoman Detained For Defacing Black Lives Matter Murals Across New YorkA woman in New York has been detained for defacing a number of Black Lives Matter murals across the city.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Calls BLM Sign In Front Of Trump Tower In NYC "A Symbol Of Hate"Donald Trump was not happy with Mayor Bill de Blasio's plans to paint a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Shuts Down Mom Outside Courthouse: ReportJoycelyn Savage's family is still trying to get through to her.By Aron A.
- CrimeJoycelyn Savage May Have Been Arrested After Fight With Azriel Clary: ReportA report states that a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.By Erika Marie
- AnticsR. Kelly's GF Azriel Clary Appears To Move Into New Crib After Leaving Singer's CondoR. Kelly's girlfriend is onto some bigger things.By Aron A.
- AnticsR. Kelly's GF Azriel Clary Breaks Silence After Moving Out Of His Trump Tower CondoAzriel Clary bounces from R. Kelly's condo but she's controlling the narrative.By Aron A.
- GossipR. Kelly's GFs Continue To Live The High Life At His Trump Tower Apartment: ReportAzriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage continue to live luxuriously at the Trump Tower in Chicago.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slaves Provide Update In New VideoJoycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary have not been evicted.By Alex Zidel
- MusicParents Of R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Fear Suicide Pact Involving Their DaughtersA 2nd Trump Tower under Azriel Clary's name lies untouched, according to her parents.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Booted From Trump Tower Chicago Following Federal IndictmentR. Kelly's arrest results in the Trump Tower evicting his girlfriends. By Aron A.
- MusicYung Bans Brings YNW Melly's Little Brother Onstage To Rap "Murder On My Mind"Melly is currently in jail on murder charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA Youngboy Rushes To His Girlfriend's Side After Miami Shooting In New FootageNBA Youngboy was involved with a shootout yesterday in Miami ahead of his Rolling Loud set.
By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Says She Can't Serve Him Because Security Is So Tight: ReportHeather Williams claims the singer's security at his Trump Tower residence are making it impossible to serve him papers.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Victims' Suicide Threats Send Police Rushing To His Trump Tower HomeThe "suicide pact" was reportedly a false alarm.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Gives "Zero F****s" What The Public Thinks Of HimGayle King also revealed her thoughts during the interview.By Erika Marie