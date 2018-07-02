trayvon martin
- CrimeA Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman's Defamation And Conspiracy LawsuitA Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman's defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Judge John Cooper states that Zimmerman did not display "any fraudulent representation."By Brianna Lawson
- SportsNaomi Osaka Thanked By Trayvon Martin & Ahamud Arbery's Parents For ActivismThe tennis champion has been wearing facemasks with names like Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery at the U.S. Open.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRick Ross Joined By Trayvon Martin's Father At Miami ProtestTracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, delivered a powerful speech at a Miami protest this weekend, which was also attended by Rick Ross.By Alex Zidel
- GramTrayvon Martin's Mother Shares Post About George Floyd: "It Hit Differently"Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton shared a post on Instagram about George Floyd calling out for his mother in his final breaths.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorge Zimmerman Sues Elizabeth Warren & Pete Buttigieg For DefamationGeorge Zimmerman is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for defamation over tweets they posted on Trayvon Martin's birthday. By Noah C
- RandomBoosie Badazz Denies Report That He Beat Up George Zimmerman At WalmartThe rapper stated it was a flat out lie.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorge Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin's Family & Prosecutors For $100 MillionHe's trying to profit off this? Really? By Noah C
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder For Posing With Fake IdentityGeorge Zimmerman's is striking out in the romance dept. since being pegged a gutless murderer.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Goes After "F**kin' Cowards" Who "Killed Nipsey & Let Zimmerman Live"The rapper is calling out those he thinks are the fake ones.By Erika Marie
- SocietyTrayvon Martin Remembered On 24th Birthday By Common, Omari Hardwick & MoreTrayvon Martin would have been 24-years-old today.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersPuma Raising Money For Trayvon Martin Foundation With New Clyde Court DisruptPuma Hoops aims for Peace on Earth with new drop.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyT.I. Shares George Zimmerman Meme For The "Goons Out Here Plotting On Each Other"The rapper gives gangster something to "think about."By Zaynab
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Mom Sybrina Fulton Opens Up About George ZimmermanTrayvon Martin's mother speaks on forgiveness and how she feels about George Zimmerman.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Parents Explain Why They Chose Jay-Z For "Rest In Power" DocSabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin speak on Jay-Z, George Zimmerman and more.By Aron A.
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Victims Believe He Will Kill Over Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Doc: ReportParticipants in Jay-Z's documentary are afraid that George Zimmerman will retaliate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Keeps Trayvon Martin's Memory Alive With Tattoo Of His FaceThe Game shows off his prominent Trayvon Martin tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosBlack Thought's "Rest In Power" Video Pays Homage To Trayvon MartinBlack Thought's latest video is a powerful reflection on societal injustice. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTrayvon Martin Docuseries Premiering July 30th On Paramount NetworkMark your calendars, folks. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Trayvon Martin Documentary Gets New Trailer & Official Release Date"Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" will be released this month.By Matthew Parizot