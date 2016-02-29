Terrence J
- SportsYesJulz Denies Sleeping With LeBron James, Being With Terrence J During Car CrashYesJulz says she's never even been alone with LeBron James.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTerrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai ShowTerrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé's performance in Dubai.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé's Concert In DubaiSeveral social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the "You People" actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureT.I. & Joseph Sikora Star In New Horror Film "Fear"The psychological horror also stars King Bach and Terrence J.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeScott Storch's Ex & BM Florence Mirsky's Home Robbed, House Sitter Zip-Tied: ReportMirsky, owner of Koko Nuggz, and Storch dated from 2015 to 2018. They reportedly share a child together. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTerrence J Escapes Robbery Attempt In Car, Says Robbers Fired Multiple Shots: ReportThe former "106 & Park" host had a scary morning.By Taylor McCloud
- GramTerrence J & Marlon Wayans Were Just Kidding In Their Previous Heated ExchangeTerrence J was dragged through the mud after his Live with Marlon Wayans went viral, but boh men now say it was just a jooke.By Erika Marie
- BeefTerrence J Argues With Marlon Wayans About His Family Owing Their Fame To NepotismTerrence J and Marlon Wayans got in a heated argument over Instagram live about how much of a role Marlon's family played in his rise to fame.By Lynn S.
- GramDraya Michele Gives Sexy "Stay Home" COVID-19 PSA In LingerieDraya Michele decided to model some lingerie while sharing a COVID-19 quarantine PSA with her fans ono Instagram.By Erika Marie
- GramDraya Michele Doesn't Want A Man Who Won't Have Sex Before MarriageDraya Michele hopped on Instagram Live and chatted about how she won't ever date a man who decides to wait until marriage before getting down in the bedroom.By Erika Marie
- GramTerrence J's Home Ruined Post Holiday Party With Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion & MoreSafe to say the party was LIT. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTyga, Keke Palmer & Other VH1 "Scream" Stars Dish On Escaping Serial KillersThey also shared their hilarious "Scream" face.By Aida C.
- GossipTerrence J Reveals His Surprising History With Lori HarveyThey go way back.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTerrence J Reportedly Won't Talk To Cops About Studio City Car CrashTerrence J just wants his car back, but it's not that easy.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFormer BET Host Terrence J And Girlfriend Reportedly Involved In Hit & RunTerrence J's vehicle got absolutely totalled last night in Studio City. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBET Awards Red Carpet Interview Interrupted By Police Officers On Live TVAnything can happen during a live broadcast. By David Saric
- NewsFrench Montana To Make Film Debut In Romantic Comedy "The Perfect Match"Cassie, Brandy, Terrence J, Donald Faison, and French Montana are starring in the Queen Latifah-produced picture.By Danny Schwartz