Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.

“The number was reflective of not just the payment to her but it was a whole production around it,” Terrence explained.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Terrence J performs onstage during House Of BET on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

When T.I., who was also on The Breakfast Club, mentioned the price point being $24 million, Terrence clarified it was significantly higher.

He said: “I don’t even think that was the number. I think the number was actually more. I think like the bigger number was more around $45 million. It’s the biggest launch. They wanted to outdo the original Atlantis launch which was the biggest one at the time.”

The performance marked the end of a four-year performing hiatus for Beyoncé. The Renaissance singer is expected to be going on tour to promote her 2022 album at some point this year, although she has not made the announcement.

“Beyoncé looked amazing,” Terrence said of her Dubai show. “She looked impeccable. Voice, obviously. Blue Ivy came out. All the vibes were there. A very theatrical performance. So this wasn’t ‘Single Ladies’ dancing type Beyoncé. This was ‘Halo’ Beyoncé. Very classy. The outfits and the wardrobes was masterful. She came out, she went on this little platform and had the wind and the water hitting her. It was amazing.”

Elsewhere, Terrence addressed rumors that he attended the concert with Nia Long.

Check out Terrence J’s appearance alongside T.I. and Deon Taylor on The Breakfast Club below.

[Via]