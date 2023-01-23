Blue Ivy has the Internet’s heart after clips of Beyoncé seemingly stopping her from dancing at her Dubai show went viral. While the star’s $24 million show was one night only, the sheer spectacle and grandiosity of the event will last for a long time. Despite the show’s no-phone policy, some clips from the performance featuring Queen Bey’s daughter made the social media rounds.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Furthermore, the clip’s gotten some mixed reactions online, though it’s almost completely positive. After all, it’s just a cute moment between mother and daughter. As Beyoncé performed her track “BROWN SKIN GIRL,” Blue Ivy hit some potentially improvised choreography.

Moreover, people in the comments and Twitter replies had a couple of differing, yet all hilarious takes. “Of the $24 million Dubai paid for Beyoncé to perform, $23 million went to her manager Blue Ivy,” one tweeter joked. Another wrote, “They didn’t write the check for a Blue Ivy performance. Bey stopped that QUICK.” Still, one of the funniest sentiments online was that Blue is the real star, which is fair enough. “Blue Ivy’s charity never ends. How kind of her to grace a fan with her vocal talents,” a fan commented.

Blue Ivy and a backup singer singing brown skin girl❤️



Also, the stylist for the extravagant performance recently wrote some thoughts on the surreal experience. KJ Moody is based in Parkwood, California, hails from Texas, and has styled the R&B icon a few times now.

“Wow! This was my first Live performance!! Styled by Me!” Moody wrote. “I have watched this woman tear down the house since I was 5 years old. Going to destiny’s child concerts, screaming and dreaming of one day being apart of a moment like this. We DID IT TEAM! #StyledByKj #Beyonce #Dubai.”

However, it’s crazy to think that so much could’ve gone wrong with this performance after attendees shared new details. Apparently, Beyoncé put this whole spectacle together right after recovering from foot surgery.

Still, what did you think of Blue Ivy's wholesome but interrupted dancing performance at Beyoncé's Dubai show?