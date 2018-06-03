systemic racism
- StreetwearTremaine Emory Accuses Supreme Of Systemic Racism After Stepping Down As Creative DirectorTremaine Emory took to social media to let his feelings be known.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Says Systemic Racism Can't Exist Because Obama Was PresidentLindsey Graham said the elections of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris prove there is no systemic racism in America.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrudeau Visits The Weeknd's HXOUSE, Announces Historic ProgramJustin Trudeau stopped by The Weeknd's HXOUSE think-centre today to announce the $220 million initiative. By Dre D.
- Pop CultureReport Finds That Almost All Black Lives Matter Rallies Have Been PeacefulA map complies every protest, riot, and battle since May. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVWhoopi Goldberg On Dismantling Systemic RacismThe star shared her thoughts on how to ensure lasting change. By Madusa S.
- SportsTerrell Owens Claims He Faced Systemic Racism With The 49ersTerrell Owens said he has had some bad experiences while playing in the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Accused Of Racism Amid $120 Million DonationAdidas is coming under fire for allegedly having a culture of racism in the workplace.By Alexander Cole
- TVTucker Carlson At It Again, This Time Targets Elmo's Anti-Racism AdvocacyFox News anchor Tucker Carlson airs his grievances concerning the educational Standing Up to Racism Sesame Street skit.By O.I.
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Details How He's Fought Systemic Racism In Response To BacklashThings ain't been the same since Virgil declared streetwear dead.By Aron A.
- CrimeManuel Ellis Murder: Mayor Wants Cops Involved "Prosecuted To The Full Extent"Tacoma mayor is demanding the officers involved with his death are fired.By Aron A.
- PoliticsOprah Winfrey To Host Virtual Town Hall To Discuss Systemic Racism In AmericaOprah Winfrey will be holding a two-night virtual town hall to discuss systemic racism in America in light of the current protests across the country.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureWe Need To Let Go Of Respectability Politics In The Fight For Black LiberationTo the Black community.By Madusa S.
- CrimeJoe Rogan Says What Derek Chauvin Did To George Floyd Was "Torture"Joe Rogan hosted Krystal and Saagar of The Hill on his podcast, where they delved deep into America politics and more. By Rose Lilah
- SneakersNike Pledges $40 Million To Support The Black CommunityNike is taking active steps to help the black community and combat system racism.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz: "Our Race Been Through More Shit Than Anybody"Boosie Badazz is a guest on comedian Theo Von's podcast, discussing issues of race, police brutality and more.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Creates Resource For Young Activists To Introduce Systemic ChangeObama shared a piece detailing how to use this moment to create lasting change.By Madusa S.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Defends Bill Cosby, Calls Harvey Weinstein "Armadillo Lookin' B*tch"Boosie wants to see Dr. Huxtable free.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Jon Empathizes With Wrestler Whose Dreadlocks Got The Chop"So, for this guy to be blatantly racist and now claim he can't get work, well, too bad"By Devin Ch
- SocietyGucci Removes "Blackface" Sweater From Its StoresThe "woold balaclava jumper" sports an uncanny resemblance to blackface.By Devin Ch
- MusicVing Rhames Held At Gunpoint By Police Responding To An Alleged BurglaryVing Rhames relays a personal story of systemic racism on "The Clay Cane Show."By Devin Ch
- SportsJosh Hader Receives Ovation In 1st Appearance Since Revelation Of BigotryA predominantly White crowd in Milwaukee cheers as Josh Hader returns to the mound.By Devin Ch
- Society"Stand Your Ground" Law Protects Shooter In Deadly Fight Over Parking SpotNo arrests will be made in the event of a deadly shooting in a Clearwater, Florida.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhy Wynton Marsalis' Anti Hip-Hop Comments Are UnfairThe famed jazz musician, Wynton Marsalis, had some choice words for hip hop in a recent podcast.By Luke Hinz