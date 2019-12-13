swimming
- SongsMac Miller's Genius Was On Full Display With "Self Care"Mac Miller's album "Swimming" turns five years old today.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGlen "Big Baby" Davis Shows Off Posterior In "Cheeky" Morning SwimFormer NBA Champion shows us how he starts his day.By Ben de Lemos
- Original ContentHow Mac Miller's "Faces" Transformed The Trajectory Of His Life & CareerMiller's 2014 mixtape was the most pivotal turning point in the "Swimming" rapper's career.By Taylor McCloud
- News"So It Goes" Was The Eerily Beautiful Conclusion To Mac Miller's "Swimming"Three years later, "Swimming" remains a gem in Mac Miller's expansive discography.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsOlympics Reconsider Swim Cap For Afro & Natural Hair After Ban CriticismThe board for water sports says it will reconsider the caps made for Black swimmers after banning them last week.By Joe Abrams
- MusicJAY-Z Learned To Swim After Blue Ivy's BirthJAY-Z explains why Blue Ivy's birth in 2012 drove him to step up and learn to swim once and for all.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersMac Miller "Swimming" Becomes His First Platinum AlbumMac Miller's acclaimed "Swimming" officially becomes his first solo album to receive a platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- Gram50 Cent Clowns Jay-Z & Diddy's Swimming Skills: "Rappers Can't Dive"Fif joked that he's just as bad as his famous friends.By Erika Marie
- MusicMac Miller's Family Shares Bittersweet "Making Swimming & Circles" FootageMac Miller's spirit shines in bittersweet behind-the-scenes footage of the "Swimming" and "Circles" recording sessions. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsIV Enlists Trippie Redd For Her New Single "Swimming"IV and Trippie Redd make a great team on her catchy new single "Swimming."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMac Miller Penned A Beautiful Reflection On "Dunno"Mac Miller penned a truly powerful reflection on relationships and all their complexities on the wistful "Dunno."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMac Miller Team Announces Tribute ProjectMac Miller's team & Warner have revealed that they're working on a project in celebration of the late rapper's musical career.By Aron A.
- Original ContentMac Miller's "Self-Care": A Reflection On States Of Mind Mac Miller released "Self-Care" on this day, two years ago. Today, we dissect the importance of this song.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureSearch For Naya Rivera Continues At Lake Piru With “Sophisticated Sonar Equipment”The search continues for the actress who went missing Wednesday. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Presumed Dead As Lake Piru Search ContinuesThe search mission for Naya Rivera has turned into a "recovery" effort, according to authorities.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingEx-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Reported Missing After Beach SwimShad Gaspard was at the beach with his family when some waves came, and he hasn't been seen since.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMac Miller's "Circles" Producer "Believes" Ariana Grande Vocals Are On AlbumJon Brion chops it up about the making of "Circles."By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller's Estate Releases "Swimming" Companion Album "Circles"Mac Miller's "Circles" is an accompanying album to "Swimming."By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller's Estate Announces New Posthumous Album "Circles"Mac Miller's first posthumous album arrives on January 17th.By Mitch Findlay
- GramIggy Azalea's Last Night On Vacation Means One More Bikini Thirst TrapIggy Azalea turns heads once again.By Alex Zidel
- FootballTom Brady Quotes Mac Miller In Latest Instagram PostTB12 quotes Mac Miller's "2009" song in his latest IG post.By Kevin Goddard