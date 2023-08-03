Mac Miller’s Genius Was On Full Display With “Self Care”

Mac Miller is an artist who is still very much revered to this day. Unfortunately, he passed away back in 2018 in what was a truly tragic moment for hip-hop. Overall, Mac was someone who always paid the utmost respect to the genre. Moreover, he was also someone who was constantly evolving his art. With each new album, he was able to showcase just how truly talented he was. One of his best bodies of work was the album Swimming which came out back in 2018. In fact, this album came out five years ago today.

With this being the five-year anniversary, many people are bringing this album back to the forefront of music discourse. Vans even came out with a Mac Miller collab today, which we covered earlier this morning. As for this album, however, many are going back to it. Consequently, Mac’s genius is back on full display, and it is hard not to miss him on days like today. Having said that, we are bringing you a throwback post for Swimming‘s most popular track, “Self Care.”

Read More: Angus Cloud Promised To Never Play Mac Miller In A Biopic During Resurfaced Interview

Mac Miller Was One Of A Kind

With beautiful instrumentation, steady flows, and introspective lyrics, “Self Care” is just an amazing track. It felt like Mac was always trying to emotionally connect with his audience, and this song was proof of that. You can’t help but be moved by the track, especially when you take into account the struggles that Miller went through during this time.

Let us know your favorite track from Swimming, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Quotable Lyrics:

I switched the time zone, but what do I know?

Spendin’ nights hitchhikin’, where will I go?

I could fly home, with my eyes closed

But it’d get kinda hard to see, that’s no surprise though

And you could find me, I ain’t hidin’

I don’t move my feet when I be glidin’

I just slide in and then I roll out

Read More: Mac Miller x Vans Authentic “Swimming” Collab Drops Today