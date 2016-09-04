self-love
- StreetwearLizzo's Booty-ful Thirst Trap Reminds Us She's "Never Beating The Fat-A** Allegations"The internet has had a lot to say about Lizzo's body lately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Shows Off Her Booty Gains, Says She's Had "Ass Shots Since [She] Was 17"The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper weighed 83 pounds in March of this year; she's since brought her number up to 103.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Poses Nude & Twerks On The Treadmill For Instagram"If you love me... you love all of me," the songstress captioned her latest nude shot.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyra Banks Acknowledges Her “Fuller” Body On Her 48th BirthdayThe model donned a floral bathing suit to celebrate her big day.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Hits Lil Baby With A Slick Pump FakeJayda deked out her fans with a would-be declaration of love for Lil Baby before turning it around onto herself.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Drunkenly Preaches Self-Love On IG LiveReginae Carter went on a liquor-fueled rant about being a baddie, giving her girls a pep talk and stating nothing but facts.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTwitter Is Going Crazy After Trump Likes This Rihanna QuoteTurns out he was a Rih stan.By hnhh
- MusicLizzo Opens Up About Being Seen As A Feminist & Her Live Flute Performances"Flute and hip-hop are very sexy."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Details Three Things She Loves Most About Herself: Body, Blackness & Intelligence"I am still here, and I still rise."By Chantilly Post
- MusicKeke Palmer Spits Bars With A Message For Those Frontin' On Social MediaPalmer is an advocate for self-love.By Erika Marie
- MusicKelly Rowland Shares Rare Throwback Photo & Open Letter To Her Childhood SelfThe singer's "Crown" comes from a place of self-love and inspiration. By Zaynab
- SongsDiggy Simmons Wants To Know: Do You "Love Yourself"?Diggy Simmons issues a self-love PSA on "Love Yourself."By Milca P.
- MusicAriana Grande's Brother Says He Cried After Hearing "Thank U, Next"Ariana Grande's brother gives fans a bit of detail on her forthcoming project.By Aron A.
- SongsAriana Grande Speaks On Big Sean, Pete Davidson & Mac Miller In "thank u, next"Ari is all about loving Ari. By hnhh
- SongsDave B Preaches Self-Love On "Pretty"Dave B gets introspective on "Pretty."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentDascha Polanco Strips Naked For "Women's Health" Magazine ShootThe actress serves body positivity with softness.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor's "We Got Love" Leaks With Vocals From Lauryn HillTeyana Taylor's "We Got Love" surfaces under unethical circumstances.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChristina Aguilera Preaches Self-Love In Latest Bubble Bath PicX-Tina hits the bubbles for some R&R.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDemi Lovato Shares Cellulite, No Thigh-Gap Photos: "Let's Embrace Our Real Selves"Demi shares an encouraging message with her fans.By Matthew Parizot
- Music VideosRemy Ma Drops Off "Melanin Magic" Video With Chris BrownRemy Ma celebrates women and self-love in the Chris Brown-featured "Melanin Magic."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Selfie Spree: No Nipples NecessaryKim Kardashian is unrelenting with her bathroom selfies, as her critics continue to sound off.By Devin Ch
- NewsKanye West Delivers Beautiful Monologue On Self-Love At Boston "Saint Pablo" ShowKanye West speaks on the importance of self-love in a touching mid-show monologue in Boston last night. By Angus Walker