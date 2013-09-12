resignation
- SportsHead Coach And GM Of USWNT Both ResignIt's dawn of a new era for women's soccer in the US.By Ben Mock
- SportsCollege Bowling Coach Goes Viral After Defending Affair With StudentThis wild story has thrust an obscure NCAA sport into the spotlight.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWill Smith Resigns From The Academy, Calls His Actions "Shocking" & "Inexcusable"The industry icon will no longer be able to vote for the Oscars & the Academy issued a response to his resignation. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Resigns: "It Feels Like The Time Is Right"The activist shared a video where she detailed why she's leaving the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWhite House Deputy Press Secretary Resigns After Threatening To "Destroy" ReporterThe White House Deputy Press Secretary who allegedly threatened a Politico reporter has resigned.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Announces Resignation After Three Months On The JobHe penned a letter to employees through email letting them know why he's decided to part ways with the company.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureReddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Sr. Resigns & Requests Black Candidate Take His RoleThe co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian Sr., offered his resignation while asking that his spot on the board be filled by a Black candidate.By Rose Lilah
- Music"2Pac Fridays" E-mails Prove Iowa Official's Fixation With Tupac Before ResigningAn official at the Iowa Department of Human Services tried to raise morale with "2Pac Fridays" but his apparent fixture with the rap star led to his resignation.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Foxx's Deputies Submit Resignations Following Jussie Smollett DebacleTwo top executives have departed from Cook County's State Attorney's Office.By Aron A.
- TVLes Moonves Steps Down As CEO Of CBS Amid Sexual Assault AllegationsCEO-chairmain Leslie Moonves leaves CBS.By Milca P.
- PoliticsChance The Rapper Celebrates Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s DepartureChance The Rapper addresses the news of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel stepping down after his term.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuicy J's Manager Shuts Down DJ Paul's Claim That Juicy "Resigned" From Three 6 MafiaThere seems to be some complications surrounding a possible Three 6 Mafia reunion.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLil Tay Exposed By Mother's Former Employer As A FraudLil Tay reportedly used her mother's employer's cars in her videos.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNike Loses Another Top Level Executive Over Misconduct ScandalNike loses another top level exec to allegations of misconduct. The 2nd in 2 days.By Devin Ch
- SocietyHope Hicks Resigns From White House Duties As Communications DirectorHicks was by Trump's side throughout his campaign and into his presidency.
By David Saric
- SocietySenator Al Franken Fires Shots At Donald Trump During His Resignation SpeechSenator Al Franken has some parting words for President Donald Trump. By Matt F
- NewsMister Cee Opens Up About HOT 97 ResignationMister Cee reveals that his on-air resignation from HOT 97 was the first time his colleagues were alerted to his departure.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMister Cee To Resign From Hot 97 [Update: Listen To His Final Mix]According to Funkmaster Flex, today will be Mister Cee's last day with HOT 97.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKarlie Hustle Announces Her Resignation From Hot 97Hot 97's Music Director Karlie Hustle offers her resignation.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAngie Martinez Resigns From Hot 97 [Update: Angie's Move To Power 105.1 Confirmed]Angie Martinez surprises the internet with the announcement of her resignation from Hot 97.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMister Cee Resigns From HOT 97 Following Further Prostitution Allegations [Update: Mister Cee Admits To Allegations]Mister Cee has officially resigned from HOT97 after a video of him allegedly soliciting a prostitute for sex surfaced online.By Trevor Smith