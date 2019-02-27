r. kelly sexual abuse
- MusicR. Kelly To Be Sentenced Today In Chicago CaseThe disgraced R&B singer is already serving a 30-year sentence from his New York case conviction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Addresses R. Kelly's Demise On "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"Kendrick Lamar discusses R. Kelly's abuse and fall on his new album.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Says R. Kelly "Got Railroaded," Blames Systemic RacismCosby's camp had some words about someone else going away for sexual abuse. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeR. Kelly Requests Prison Release Again As Coronavirus Cases ClimbR. Kelly attempts once more to be released from prison, as inmates are infected with Coronavirus.By Rose Lilah
- MusicR. Kelly's Recent Court Date Postponed Due To Emergency Hernia SurgeryThings just keep getting worse for the Pied Piper.By Keenan Higgins
- TVR. Kelly's Ex-Wife & Brothers Claim He Was Molested As A ChildThis new was revealed on "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning"By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Marriage To Aaliyah Cited As Proof He Should Not Be Released During TrialIs that not enough proof? By Noah C
- SocietyR. Kelly Says He's Happy In Solitary Confinement, Fears What Inmates Might Do To HimThough Kelly feels "safer" in solitary confinement, his attorney fears it will be damaging to him.By hnhh
- Entertainment#MeToo Founders Talk R. Kelly & Separating The Artist From The MusicThe #MeToo founders weigh in R. Kelly & a popular debate. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Accusers Set To Testify By Grand Jury: ReportThe hearing will occur sometime this week. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Daughter Forced To Drop Out Because He Stopped Paying TuitionWhere R. Kelly goes, trouble follows.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Gets A Second Chance In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: ReportOne small win for R. Kelly. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Goes Ghost On Girlfriend's Family After Promising Meeting: ReportJoycelyn Savage's family says R. Kelly's publicist backtracked on their agreed upon meeting.By Aron A.
- Original ContentMichael Avenatti Says R. Kelly Is A "Sociopath," Details Sex Tapes & Prison TimeINTERVIEW: Michael Avenatti speaks to us in detail about the uncovered videotapes showing R. Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Insiders May Have Aided In Alleged Sexual Abuse: ReportMichael Avenatti believes R. Kelly's enablers could be targeted by prosecutors.By Aron A.