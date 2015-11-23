Purpose
- MusicWhat Is Justin Bieber's Best-Selling Album?Delve into the lasting impact of Justin Bieber's album that redefined pop music with its introspective approach and innovative sound.By Rain Adams
- GossipJustin Bieber Taps Travis Scott, Kehlani, & Post Malone For New Album: ReportIs this what the "R&Bieber" was about?By Erika Marie
- NewsCalboy & G Herbo Find Their "Purpose" On New SingleTwo of Chicago's finest link up for a new single.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentThe Russos Admit "Avengers: Endgame" Trailer Contains Purposely "Fake Footage"Cheating never felt so good.By Devin Ch
- NewsFriendsJustin Bieber & Bloodpop team up for "Friends."By Aron A.
- MusicSource Says Justin Bieber Is "Becoming The Tom Cruise" Of His ChurchJustin Bieber could be harming his music career.By Matt F
- MusicEd Sheeran Didn't Write "Love Yourself" For Justin BieberEd Sheeran wrote the song for himself.By hnhh
- NewsJustin Bieber Tells Screaming Fans At UK Show To "Take A Chill Pill"During a recent UK tour stop, Justin Bieber asked his screaming fans if they could "take a chill pill."By hnhh
- LifeJustin Bieber's "Purpose" Capsule Collection Will Be Releasing At Forever 21The Biebs' Purpose merch arrives next week.By Kyle Rooney
- Music VideosJustin Bieber "Company" VideoWatch the official music video for Justin Bieber's "Company."By Rose Lilah
- NewsA Photo Of Post Malone Grabbing Justin Bieber By The Throat SurfacesTwitter is having a lot of fun with it.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJustin Bieber & Ludacris Performed "Baby" In Atlanta Last NightJustin Bieber and Ludacris perform "Baby" during the "Purpose" Atlanta tour stop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Bieber Brings Out Big Sean & Chance The Rapper In L.A.Bieber performs a couple of his hip-hop collabs in L.A. and is joined by surprise guests Big Sean and Chance the Rapper. By Angus Walker
- IndustryChris Brown's "Royalty" Debuts At No. 3, Behind Adele and BieberChris Brown's "Royalty" had some impressive first-week numbers, but it was no match for the increased Xmas sales put forth by Justin Bieber's "Purpose" and Adele's record-setting "25." By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickJustin Bieber Breaks Drake/The Beatles' Billboard RecordJustin Bieber rules the Billboard Hot 100 with his new album "Purpose."By Rose Lilah