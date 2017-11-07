Nigerian
- MusicWizkid's "Essence" Becomes First Nigerian Song To Reach Top 10 Of Billboard Hot 100WizKid's "Essence" with Tems and Justin Bieber has cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and subsequently made history.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMeek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical DirectionMeek Mill is looking to work with some new talent.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRema Creates An Anthem For The Ladies With "Woman"The proclaimed "prince of Afrobeats" himself Rema returns with a new song titled "Woman" that pays tribute to all the beautiful females of the world.By Keenan Higgins
- StreetwearKanye West Enlists Nigerian Designer As Design Director For Yeezy GapYe's new joint venture with Gap just got even better. By Madusa S.
- BeefK. Michelle Continues Attack On Tamar Braxton By Mocking Her Fiancé's Nigerian AccentK. Michelle is not letting up on her attacks against Tamar Braxton, decide how clearly the former made it that she doesn't want to be involved.By Lynn S.
- GramDaBaby's Nigerian Accent At His Homie's Wedding Is The Best Thing You'll Hear TodayDaBaby showed out with the squad this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMaxo Kream's Unconventional Route To Manhood Is Unearthed On "Bissonnet"Maxo Kream places dual importance on the streets and his father's fatherly advice.By Devin Ch
- NewsBurna Boy Pulls "Dangote" From Out Of His Back PocketBurna Boy sings the doctrine of wealth and prosperity on "Dangote."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Alleged Attackers' Homophobic Frank Ocean Tweets SurfaceMaybe the attack really was based on Jussie Smollett's sexuality.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Texted Brothers Before Attack: "Need Your Help On The Low"Jussie texted Abel Osundairo if they could talk face to face.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was Unhappy With "Empire" SalaryHe paid the two brothers by check to attack him.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Empire" Cast & The Nigerians Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Are Tight: ReportThe brothers do not fit the profile.By Zaynab
- NewsWyclef Jean Embraces His Roots With New Single "Baba"Wyclef prepares the masses for his forthcoming project "Wyclef Goes Back To School."By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment5-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Dubbed "Most Beautiful Girl In The World"The kid quickly became an internet sensation.By Zaynab
- SocietyNigerian Prince Email Scam Took $110K Dollars From One Kansas ManDon't trust emails from Nigerian princes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment24 Year-Old Writer Tomi Adeyemi Lands 7-Figure Movie Deal For Debut NovelFox 2000 gets involved in Adeyemi's myth making adventure.By Devin Ch
- StreetwearSkepta & Off-White Debut Nigeria Exclusive T-ShirtSkepta x Off-White come through with a sick t-shirt. By Chantilly Post
- Society26 Nigerian Teenage Girls Found Dead At Sea26 teenage Nigerian girls were sadly found dead at Sea on Sunday near Italy.By Kevin Goddard