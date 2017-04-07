MTV Movie & TV Awards
- TVMTV Movie Awards Moving Forward With No Host & No AudienceNo word on what the show will look like now.By Noah Grant
- TVDrew Barrymore Pulls Out Of MTV Awards To Support WGA StrikeDrew Barrymore is boycotting Hollywood events in solidarity with the WGABy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Reflects On "Disappointment & Failure" In MTV Movie & TV Awards SpeechWhile accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Lopez reflected on her successes and failures.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Clowned Hard For His MTV Awards Louis Vuitton MaskNick Cannon's outfit was not a hit for everybody.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPrincess Love Flips Off Camera After Reference To Ray J & Kim Kardashian Sex TapePrincess Love ain't having it. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: "Avengers: Endgame," "LHHATL," & MoreThe MTV Movie & TV Awards happened last night and here are all the winners.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Love & Hip-Hop" Stars React After Johnny Bananas Crashes Their MTV Awards SpeechJohnny Bananas pulled a Kanye West.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Has Son Jaden By Her Side As She Receives MTV AwardThe actress and activist was given the Trailblazer Award. By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Shares "It's More Important To Be Nice" In MTV Award SpeechThe superstar gave an inspirational speech after receiving the Generation Award.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith To Receive "Trailblazer” Award At MTV Movie & TV AwardsWell deserved. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJason Mitchell's MTV Movie & TV Awards Nomination Removed By NetworkThe actor was nominated for Best Performance in a Show for his role on "The Chi."By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Responds To Bullies After Leaving TwitterMillie is here for anyone being bullied. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Gives His "Best Hero" MTV Movie Award Trophy To James Shaw Jr.The King of Wakanda has spoken. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Dragged For Wearing Braids To MTV Movie & TV AwardsTwitter users are telling Kim how they really feel. By David Saric
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Calls Out Roseanne At MTV Movie & TV Awards “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain. I thought Roseanne had this in the bag,” Jordan said.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Roasts The Kardashians, Nick Jonas & More At MTV Movie AwardsWatch Tiffany Haddish's hilarious opening monologue at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment2018 MTV Movie Awards: The Best Red Carpet OutfitsThe celebrities showed out for MTV's red carpet. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMustard, Nick Jonas, & Chloe x Halle To Perform At The MTV Movie & TV AwardsThe musical performances for the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Set To Host The MTV Movie & TV AwardsTiffany Haddish assures everyone that her hosting skills will be "hilarious."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNew Tupac "All Eyez On Me" Clip Shows Rapper Reading Poetry To Jada Pinkett-SmithA new, never-before-seen clip of the upcoming Tupac biopic air during MTV Movie & TV Awards.By Matt F
- MusicBig Sean Is Dropping The "Jump Out The Window" Video After Tonight's MTV AwardsBig Sean is dropping another "I Decided" video tonight, after his performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. By Angus Walker
- Life“Get Out” Dominates MTV Movie & TV Awards NominationsJordan Peele’s film nabs nominations in six categories.By hnhh