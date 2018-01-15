medical marijuana
- Pop CultureFuture Reportedly Starting Medical Marijuana BrandA trademark attorney revealed that the rapper's legal team filed several trademark applications for "EVOL BY FUTURE."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- Pop CultureRihanna Gives Her Take On Sha'Carri Richardson's SuspensionThe Fenty CEO showed support to the athlete.ByMadusa S.11.7K Views
- RandomWeed Use Amongst People 65 & Over Is IncreasingWeed/marijuana is becoming more commonly used by the elderly and senior citizens. ByDominiq R.1271 Views
- SportsCharles Barkley Weighs In On NBA Stars Using Medical MarijuanaCharles Barkley shares his thoughts on whether or not NBA players should be permitted to use medical marijuana.ByKyle Rooney3.6K Views
- SportsSuffering Browns & Bengals Fans Denied Medical MarijuanaBeing a Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals fan isn't enough to purchase medical marijuana, according to Ohio medical board committee.ByKyle Rooney1363 Views
- SportsNFL Hall Of Famer Joe Montana Is Getting In The Weed BusinessFormer 49ers QB part of major investment in Caliva.ByKyle Rooney1.8K Views
- SportsHere's The Medical Marijuana Ad That CBS Banned From Super Bowl LIIICheck out the medical marijuana Super Bowl ad that CBS shut down.ByKyle Rooney6.6K Views
- SocietyThailand Gets Legalized Medical Marijuana As "New Year’s Gift"Thailand has taken its first baby step towards full legalization of marijuana. ByChantilly Post1.8K Views
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
ByAron A.11.2K Views
- SocietyLamar Odom Credits Marijuana With "Miracle" RecoveryLamar Odom smoked his way out of triage.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- Society"Apple Store Of Weed" Opens Dispensary In Manhattan On 4/20New Yorkers rejoice.ByKarlton Jahmal3.3K Views
- SocietyResearch Shows Access To Marijuana Decreases Opioid AbuseMore evidence for the "legalize it" camp.ByMilca P.4.0K Views
- SocietyStudy Reveals Teens Don't Smoke More Weed Amid Medical Marijuana LegalizationSome good news for medical marijuana enthusiasts.
ByDavid Saric1.9K Views
- SocietyLegalized Medical Marijuana Helps Decrease Violent Crime Rate: ReportThis information reveals how violent activity has been on the decline in certain states.
ByDavid Saric2.5K Views