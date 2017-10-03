mask off
- MusicMetro Boomin Claims That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"Even if Metro's just playing, we have to give him his props for identifying what so many people have been going wild over these past few days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKyrie Irving Explains The Meaning Of His "Mask" Tweet & Sounds Off On Nick WrightKyrie Irving confirms that he was not talking about anything COVID-related.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsKyrie Irving: "My Mask Is Off"Kyrie tweeted that his "mask is off" but was he even talking about COVID?By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersFuture Earns His First Billion-Stream Single With "Mask Off"The track is the first solo song by the artist to surpass this milestone. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureL.A. City Remixes Future’s “Mask Off” For COVID-19 PSAThe city issues some revised nostalgia for what feels like forever ago.By Isaiah Cane
- NumbersFuture Secures Fifteen Platinum Plaques In One Fell SwoopFuture has added an abundance of new platinum plaques to his collection, raking in a staggering fifteen in this latest wave. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Becomes Face Of Coronavirus MemesThe return of toxic-texting Future. By Noah C
- NumbersFuture's "Mask Off" Gets Major Resurgence After Appearing In "Rick & Morty""Mask Off" makes new movement.By Milca P.
- MusicFuture Reveals Title & Cover Art For New AlbumFuture's new album drops on Jan. 18th.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's Living His Best Life On A Yacht In CaboFuture's soaking up some sun with his homies. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Jeopardy!" Contestant Confuses Future With Nas In "Hip-Hop Hooray!" CategorySomeone get this man a Spotify subscription.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" Is The Result Of His 56 Nights In Abu Dhabi JailDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" cements his status as one of Atlanta's top talents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Airs Out Lil Wayne, Future & Lil Pump For Drug-Promoting LyricsJoyner Lucas goes in on Lil Wayne, Future and more for promoting drugs in their songs. By Matt F
- Original ContentHottest Songs Of 2017Counting down the year in Rap and R&B songs.By HNHH Staff
- MusicFuture & Kendrick Lamar Had Two Of 2017's Most Consumed SongsFuture and Kendrick Lamar were responsible for two of the year's biggest tracks. By Matt F
- MusicFuture Believes There's No Longevity In Sounding Like Other RappersFuture says there's more longevity in being yourself.By Aron A.