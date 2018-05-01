lynching
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Tells Kick Boycotters They "Are Gonna Be Hung On Trees"Ross has shocked social media with his latest comments.By Ben Mock
- CrimeEmmett Till Investigation Closed By DOJ Over "Insufficient Evidence" About Accuser Carolyn BryantThe two men who lynched the 14-year-old admitted to the murder, but they had already been acquitted back in 1955.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRepublican Rep Lauds Lynching During Hearing On Asian-American Violence"There an old sayings in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" GOP Rep Chip Roy declared during the hearing.By Azure Johnson
- CrimeTwo White Men Charged In "Attempted Lynching" At Indiana LakeSean Purdy and Jerry Cox have been charged with multiple crimes.By Karlton Jahmal
- FoodJimmy John’s Fire Employees Involved In Viral Bread Dough Noose & Mock LynchingThe employees involved are now unemployed. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBlack Indiana Man Feared Lynching By White Mob During 4th Of July AttackThese attackers need to be brought to justice. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCardi B Says Robert Fuller & Other Hangings Are Not SuicidesCardi B urges people to consider the recent hangings of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch, and others as murders and not suicides.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeRobert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch FBI Investigations OpenedFBI investigations are open as people seek justice for Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch.By Alex Zidel
- CrimePalmdale City Officials Call For Investigation Into Robert Fuller's Death By HangingCity officials in Palmdale, California are calling for a new investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree next to city hall.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsRobert Fuller's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Palmdale, CaliforniaRobert Fuller, a 23-year-old Black man, was found hanging from a tree next to city hall and officials are calling it a suicide.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeMeek Mill Calls Execution Of Nathaniel Woods A "Lynching"Meek Mill compared the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was sentenced to death for the murder of three police officers in 2004, to a "lynching."By Lynn S.
- CrimeCongress Approves Legislation Making Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeIt only took 120 years, but lynching is finally considered a federal hate crime in the U.S.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyT.I. Mourns Taemon Blair, Prompting Speculation Over His Controversial DeathT.I. brings awareness to Taemon Blair, who died under mysterious and possibly disturbing circumstances. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyAlabama Newspaper Editor Suggests The KKK Should Lynch DemocratsGoodloe Sutton of the Democrat-Reporter called on the KKK to "clean out D.C."
By Aron A.
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Steps Down As Chairman After N-Word ScandalJohn Schnatter is taking another step back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Scorns Kanye West & R. Kelly For "Evoking Racial Terrorism"Ava DuVernay is appalled by Kanye and R. Kelly's attempts to defend themselves. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicR. Kelly Responds To Time's Up Boycott, Calls It A "Public Lynching"R. Kelly defends his innocence. By Matthew Parizot